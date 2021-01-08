Mizuho Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,345.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,907.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,239.85 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,288.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,841.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

