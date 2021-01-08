Mizuho Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $56.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 721,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 176,728 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

