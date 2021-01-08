Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) Shares Gap Down to $16.50

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $15.75. Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 1,060,115 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £24.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.96.

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

