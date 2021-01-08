MobileGo (MGO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.09 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, MobileGo has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One MobileGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $688,735.88 and $1.09 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Token Profile

MobileGo (MGO) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

