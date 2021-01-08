Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Shares Gap Up to $63.00

Shares of Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $66.00. Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 3,681,284 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.16.

In other Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) news, insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

