Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 383,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 285,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $147,967.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,385.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,762 shares of company stock valued at $969,634 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

