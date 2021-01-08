Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $193,802.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $193,802.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00231351 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00026061 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,641,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,698 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.