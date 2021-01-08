Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $1.00. Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,250,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.53.

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Company Profile (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Water plc (MWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.