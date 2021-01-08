Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,772. The company has a market cap of $350.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.61.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

