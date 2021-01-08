Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.69. 184,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $288.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

