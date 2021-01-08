Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. 20,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,752. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $92.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

