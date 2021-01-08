Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 182,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,023. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

