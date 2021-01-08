Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.34.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

