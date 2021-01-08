Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,809.25.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.12 on Friday, hitting $1,794.37. 67,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,765. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,765.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,600.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

