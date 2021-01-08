Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 2,464 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $129.40. 2,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.