Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 95,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $21,271,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 648,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,244,000 after purchasing an additional 108,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 223,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,497. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. The stock has a market cap of $421.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

