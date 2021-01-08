Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 9,552 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,563. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

