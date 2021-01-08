Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) PT Raised to C$7.50

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

TSE MOGO traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 327,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,703. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.98. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$6.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.42% of Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

