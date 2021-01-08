Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Raised to $7.50 at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

MOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Get Mogo alerts:

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.00. 33,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.