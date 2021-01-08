Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX):

12/25/2020 – Moleculin Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MBRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 3,242,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,241. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

