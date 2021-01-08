Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $63.95.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

