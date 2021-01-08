MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $676,090.66 and approximately $3,000.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009802 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000884 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016829 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,846,258 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

