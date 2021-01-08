Monolith Trading Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $7,144.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens.

The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

