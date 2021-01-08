MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

MONOY opened at $50.73 on Friday. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

