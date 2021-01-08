Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

MNST stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $93.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 93.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

