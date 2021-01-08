MoonSwap Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $281.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00424353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,231,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,208,442 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

