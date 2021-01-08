More Coin (MORE) Price Tops $0.0256 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $51,131.20 and approximately $4,787.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

