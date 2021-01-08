Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Trading Down 0.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 75,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

