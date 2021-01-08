Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Trading Down 0.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 75,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
