Morgan Stanley Has $2.75 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,690 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Zumiez worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zumiez by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Insiders have sold a total of 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ZUMZ stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

