Morgan Stanley Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.24.

STZ stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

