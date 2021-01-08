Morgan Stanley Increases FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $19.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEYE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of FireEye by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

