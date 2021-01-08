Morgan Stanley Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Equal Weight

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $168.95 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after buying an additional 572,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,929,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

