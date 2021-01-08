Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,283 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.92% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 289,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

