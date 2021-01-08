Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Accor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.18.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

