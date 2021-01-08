Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAYRY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.21. 640,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,136. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

