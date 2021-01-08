Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 28,165 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 28,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $845,794.95.

NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $30.64. 129,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $953.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morphic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

