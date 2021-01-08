MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €105.00 by Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €96.62 ($113.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 48.85. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a one year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.20.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.