Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Down to $57.80

Shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $55.20. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 64,259 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Nigel Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

