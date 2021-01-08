Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Up to $855.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $855.00, but opened at $898.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $871.48, with a volume of 76,876 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 796.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.
In other news, insider Ben Thompson bought 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £298.40 ($389.86). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69). Insiders purchased a total of 765 shares of company stock valued at $595,970 over the last quarter.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.