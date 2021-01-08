Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Up to $855.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $855.00, but opened at $898.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $871.48, with a volume of 76,876 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 796.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ben Thompson bought 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £298.40 ($389.86). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69). Insiders purchased a total of 765 shares of company stock valued at $595,970 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.