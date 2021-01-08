Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $19.95. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 426 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

