Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.95

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $24.30. Mplx shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,696,112 shares traded.

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Mplx by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 890,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 710,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after acquiring an additional 623,602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,383,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,693,000 after acquiring an additional 538,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,965,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after buying an additional 431,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

