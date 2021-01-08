mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $32.02 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and $2.28 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,558.85 or 0.99786825 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000152 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 31,867,815 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

