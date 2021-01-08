M&T Bank Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

