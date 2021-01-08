MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.33.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 55,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$62.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.98.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.8999639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,326,700.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

