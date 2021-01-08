Multi-collateral DAI One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00037192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00267377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,029.05 or 0.02534709 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars.

