Muneer A. Satter Purchases 9,000,000 Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 5,496,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

