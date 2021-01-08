Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) rose 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,066,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 775,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

About Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a life sciences company, develops, markets, and distributes cannabidiol and psilocybin products in North America. It develops natural health products, including psychedelic medicines and fungtional mushroom products; and digital health solutions, such as digital therapeutics and quantified mental health solutions.

