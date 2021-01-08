Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Shares of MYOV opened at $25.18 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,827,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

