MyWish (WISH) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $365,876.30 and approximately $387.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00039175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00276049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00028372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.30 or 0.02703289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012237 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars.

