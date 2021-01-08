Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Shares Gap Up to $660.00

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $660.00, but opened at $691.00. Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) shares last traded at $658.00, with a volume of 120,257 shares trading hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.71 million and a P/E ratio of 74.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 603.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 478.91.
About Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE)
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.
